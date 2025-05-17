Three people were killed and one was injured as an under-construction building in Delhi's Paharganj area collapsed on Saturday evening, i.e., May 17.

Three people were killed and one was injured as an under-construction building in Delhi's Paharganj area collapsed on Saturday evening, i.e., May 17. Meanwhile, search and rescue operations have been initiated by emergency teams, news agency ANI reported, citing police.

The fire department received the distress call at 6:05 p.m. Upon receiving the information, a team of officials was rushed to the site, the report suggested.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.