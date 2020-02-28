Three killed, 25 injured in blast at factory in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

At least three workers were killed and over two dozen were severely injured in blast at a factory in Haryana's Bahadurgarh on Friday, police said.

A police official said that an adjacent factory was destroyed and around five other factories were affected due to the impact of the blast.

"Three people died and at least 25 were injured after the powerful blast at the factory in Bahadurgarh," local police officer Vijender Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

According to reports, the boiler of a chemical factory exploded and fire spread to nearby buildings.

While many injured were rescued and admitted to hospitals, many persons were still trapped and the magnitude of the explosion is making the rescue operations difficult.

Several teams of police officials, local administration, the fire brigade are engaged in relief operations on the spot.