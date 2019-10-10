Three J&K leaders likely to be freed from house arrest in Kashmir today

The Centre has initiated process to release political leaders who were put under the house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in wake of abrogation of Article 370.

Sources say three political leaders including Yawar Mir, former Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) MLA from Rafiabad in North Kashmir who was detained at home, Noor Mohd Sheikh, former National Conference (NC) MLA from Batmaloo constituency, detained at Centaur hotel in Srinagar and Shoaib Lone, former Congress leader are likely to be released today.

All three of them have signed a bond that they wouldn't indulge in any protest or gathering which could harm peace.

Sources say more political leaders would be released in coming days after due assessment and consultation.

Earlier on October 2, Jammu and Kashmir administration had released all political leaders in Jammu, who were under house arrest, in view of the relatively peaceful conditions in the region and ahead of the Block Development Council Panchayat elections in the state.

Among the freed political leaders were Devender Singh Rana of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Harsh Dev Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panther Party (JKNPP), and Raman Bhalla of the Indian National Congress (INC).

After the central government on August 5 revoked the special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) under Article 370, the valley was placed under a communications blockade with several prominent political leaders under house arrest.

Supporters of the move have maintained that the restriction will bring 'peace and investment' in the region, while some international human rights groups have condemned the revocation resolution. The measures, however, have widely been recognised as government's attempt to control the chaos in the region and to tackle potential threats effectively.

Meanwhile, the J&K government on Thursday also withdrew security advisory to tourists travelling to Kashmir Valley, which was issued in wake of Article 370 revocation.

Following the security advisory and abrogation of Article 370, the tourism industry had to suffer a lot, owing to the absence of tourists in the valley. However, with the recent decision, the stakeholders of the sector are filled with renewed hope.

(With inputs from ANI)