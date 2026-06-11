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Three Indian sailors missing after US hits vessel with 21 men onboard off Oman coast

India condemned the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, which had 24 Indian crew members onboard. While 21 Indians have been rescued, three remain missing.

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Varsha Agarwa

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 08:06 AM IST

Three Indian sailors missing after US hits vessel with 21 men onboard off Oman coast
Three Indians remain missing in the Oman ship attack(Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters)
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Three Indian crew members remain missing after US forces struck a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman on Wednesday. Of the 24 Indian seafarers onboard the ship Settebello, 21 have been rescued so far, the Ministry of External Affairs said. MEA officials reportedly called in US charge d’affaires Jason Meeks after Ambassador Sergio Gor was found to be away on a tour of Kazakhstan, marking the first such dealings with the Donald Trump administration. 

Oman ship attack: Three Indians remain missing, MEA protests 

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew members onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far, and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," said MEA in a statement.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” it added.

US hits vessel off Oman coast

The US military struck the engine room of the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello in the Gulf of Oman, CENTCOM said on X. The ship was accused of breaking a US blockade by "attempting to transport oil from Iran". US forces fired "precision munitions" only after the crew "repeatedly failed to comply" with warnings, Central Command added.

The Indian Embassy in Oman said earlier that it is closely monitoring the "situation" involving the vessel off the coast of Oman and is in contact with local authorities regarding the situation.Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a fire broke out aboard a tanker approximately 37 kilometres (20 nautical miles) northeast of Sohar, Oman.

Since the US-Iran war began on February 28, 2026, Indian seafarers have been bearing the human cost. Since a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz, at least 10 Indians have been killed, and four are still missing. The conflict has destroyed both lives and livelihoods, as Indian crew members make up a large part of the global shipping workforce caught in the crossfire.

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