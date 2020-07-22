Three foreign experts injured in explosion at Baghjan Oil Well in Assam's Tinsukia district

The three foreign experts were part of a team that had arrived to help authorities contain damages from the blowout in the Baghjan oil well that had occurred in May.

At least three foreign experts were injured on Wednesday afternoon in an explosion at a natural gas well in the Baghjan village in eastern Assam's Tinsukia district.

According to reports, the three foreign experts were part of a team that had arrived to help authorities contain damages from the blowout in the oil well that had occurred in May. However, they were caught in the blast today that happened near well number 5 when operations to douse the fire at Baghjan oil field were going on.

The operation has been halted as of now.

Reports elaborate that oil had been constantly leaking from the natural gas well ever since the blowout on May 27. However, authorities had not been able to control the leak.

The three-member expert team from Singapore-based emergency management firm 'Alert Disaster Control' had been called in to fix the uncontrolled leak of oil from the well.

The authorities were concerned since the natural gas well had been consistently supplying oil to state-owned Oil India Limited (OIL) since 2006 and due to the sudden leak, a lot of damage was being incurred to the local variety flora and fauna.

After the blowout on May 27, an impact assessment study on the well had been completed. A report by the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, earlier on Wednesday, read, "OIL had informed that while carrying out workover operations in the gas-producing well Baghjan-5 under Baghjan Oilfield in Tinsukia district, the well suddenly became active on May 27 and a blowout occurred. It led to the uncontrolled flow of gas from the well. The well caught fire on June 9."