Three earthquakes hit Mizoram's Champhai within 12 hours, strongest one of 5.1 magnitude

Three earthquakes of varying intensity hit Mizoram's Champhai district on Friday, with the strongest one being a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale.

A tremor of magnitude 5.1 hit the northeastern state at 10:03 pm, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 78 km, it said.

Barely half an hour later, an aftershock od magnitude 3.7 was recorded at 10:35 pm. Its depth was 80 km.

Earlier in the afternoon, an earthquake occurred at 3.56 pm and the epicentre was 33 km south-southwest of Champhai, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, it said.

The epicentre was all these earthquakes was in Champhai within a range of a few kilometres.

The state has recorded eight earthquakes in a month, a phenomenon that has created fear among the residents. However, there have been no reports of loss of life or property.