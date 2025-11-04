FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Three dead, several injured as bus overturns near Indore; CM Mohan Yadav announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

According to the district administration, two people died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 07:05 AM IST

Three dead, several injured as bus overturns near Indore; CM Mohan Yadav announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
Three people were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus fell into a gorge at Simrol Bheru Ghat between Indore and Mhow late Monday night, officials said.

According to the district administration, two people died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital. Nine others were taken to Indore's MY Hospital, where three are reported to be in critical condition. Around 30 passengers sustained minor injuries.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called the accident "heartbreaking" and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs.

In a post on X, he said, "The accident caused by a bus overturning between Indore and Mhow, resulting in the death of three citizens, is extremely heartbreaking. Instructions have been given to provide Rs 2 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased from the Chief Minister's discretionary grant and to provide free treatment to the injured. A prayer to God for the peace of the souls of the departed and for the swift recovery of the injured."

District Collector Shivam Verma said the ill-fated vehicle was en route from Omkareshwar to Indore when it met with the accident.

"The cause of the crash is being investigated. We are also looking into whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol. CM Mohan Yadav has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. The remaining injured are undergoing treatment," the collector said.

One of the survivors, Naval Singh Chauhan, recalled the moments leading up to the accident and said, "The bus had left Omkareshwar for Indore, and after eating at a dhaba, the driver drove the bus a short distance away, when it fell into the ditch."

A relative of one of the victims said her mother-in-law, Anita Bai, was among those who lost their lives.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

