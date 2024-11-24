A clash during a mosque survey in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal led to three deaths, injuries to officials, and stone-pelting by a mob, prompting a magisterial inquiry.

Three people were killed and around two dozen others, including policemen and senior officials, were injured in a clash that broke out during a survey of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Sunday morning, officials said.

The stone-pelting incident occurred when a team arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a fresh survey of the mosque. Locals allegedly pelted stones at security personnel and attacked the police force. The police used tear gas to control the situation.

Officials said that four senior police officers, around 20 policemen, and a deputy collector were seriously injured as the mob pelted stones at the security force. A police Public Relations Officer (PRO) also sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the incident.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, they said.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said, "After the survey was completed, stone pelting started by three groups from three directions. The police used tear gas and plastic bullets to handle the situation. Another group started setting vehicles on fire and also began firing."

He added that the situation is under control.

"The police PRO was shot in the foot during the firing. The deputy collector's foot was fractured. The Circle Officer (CO) was injured. A total of three people are confirmed dead in the firing. The situation is under control, and we are speaking to with their representatives," Divisional Commissioner Singh told reporters.

The deceased have been identified as Nayeem, a resident of Court Karvi; Bilal, a resident of Sarai Tareen, Sambhal; and Noman, a resident of Hayatnagar Sarai Tareen, he added.

Officials said that an ASI team had arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a fresh survey of the structure. The survey of the mosque was being conducted peacefully in presence of police force, following court orders, when a mob gathered at the site and started pelting stones at the survey team and security personnel.

The survey was conducted between 7 am and 11 am, as per court directions. The process was initially peaceful with adequate police deployment. However, some people started stone-pelting, and the police dispersed them. Then, a larger mob of 2000-3000 people gathered and started stone-pelting again," Divisional Commissioner Singh told ANI earlier.

The survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.

A similar survey was carried out on November 19 in the presence of the local police and members of the mosque's management committee.