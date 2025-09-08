Three dead after MSRTC bus collides with two-wheeler in Nashik, know what happened

From Lokah Chapter 1 to Black Widow: Top 5 female superhero movies that redefined the genre
INDIA
An accident occurred in Maharashtra’s Nashik after a collision between Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and two-wheeler, leaving three people dead.
An accident occurred in Maharashtra’s Nashik after a collision between a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and two-wheeler, leaving three people dead, according to a police official. The collision between the vehicles took place at Bhanwarpada Phata near Vanoli village on Taharabad-Satana Road at 11 am on Monday, the Satana police station official said.
The deceased have been identified as Govinda Kalu Pawar, Vikas Jairam Mali, and Roshan Dayaram Mali, all residents of Sukatman village, the official informed. Describing the incident, he said, “The motorcycle hit the MSRTC bus, going from Nandurbar to Vasai in Palghar district near Mumbai, after the rider lost control of the two-wheeler. Govind Pawar, Vikas Mali, and Roshan Mali, who were on the motorcycle, died on the spot. Traffic on the stretch came to a standstill for some time,” he said.
All the deceased persons were residents of Sukatman village in Thane. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, the Santana police station official said.
Less than a week before this accident, a similar incident took place on the Mumbai-Nashik highway at a time when celebrations of the state’s biggest festival, Ganesh Chaturthi, were taking place throughout Maharashtra.
In the incident, according to PTI, a 39-year-old man and his daughter were crushed to death while they were on a two-wheeler after a truck hit their vehicle on a highway in Maharashtra's Thane district.
(With inputs from agency)