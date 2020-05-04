Three CRPF personnel martyred in terrorist attack in J&K's Kupwara

In another tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir, three CRPF personnel lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Kupwara district.

The incident comes two days after five security personnel were killed in Handwara encounter.

A CPRF naka party came under attack at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area of the district as the attackers opened fire, killing three personnel on the spot, officials said. A brief shootout ensued as the CRPF personnel opened retaliatory firing, they said.

All three personnel belonged to 92 battalion of CRPF. They were identified as Constables Ashwani Kumar Yadav, 31, C Chandrasekar, 31, and Santosh Kumar Mishra, 35.

While Yadav was a native of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, Mishra and Chandrasekar were from Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

"We salute the valour and steadfast devotion to duty of Shaheed Ct Santosh Kumar Mishra, Shaheed Ct Ashwani Kumar Yadav, and Shaheed Ct Chandra Sekar. C of 92Bn CRPF who attained martyrdom retaliating a terrorist attack in Handwara, J&K. We stand with the families of our Martyrs," CRPF said in a tribute to the martyred jawans.

"I salute the courage and valour of Shaheed Ct Mishra, Shaheed Ct Chandershekhar and Shaheed Ct Ashwani who made the Supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. We pledge our commitment to the families of the Martyrs," CRPF DG Anand Prakash Maheshwari said.

The attack comes two days after the Handwara encounter in which four Army personnel, including two officers, and one Jammu and Kashmir Police jawan were martyred. Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter on May 2.

PTI reported that a teenaged civilian, reportedly of unsound mental condition, was also killed in the exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists.

The boy, identified as Mohammad Hazim Bhat, was also found dead at the scene of the incident.

The area has been cordoned off and additional forces rushed there to track down the terrorists, the officials said.