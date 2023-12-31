Three arrested in IIT-BHU student's gangrape case, Opposition alleges accused linked to BJP

Following the incident, hundreds of BHU students had held a protest on the campus and demanded that the entry of outsiders be banned.

Police have arrested three men for allegedly gang-raping a woman student inside the IIT-BHU campus in Varanasi. The incident took place on the night of November 1. Following the arrests, Opposition parties hit out at the BJP government alleging that the accused persons are linked to the ruling party. Three people -- Kunal Pandey, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan, and Saksham Patel -- have been arrested in the case, said Shivakant Mishra, Station House Officer, Lanka police station.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X that those arrested for gang-raping the woman student are part of a new crop of BJP workers thriving under the patronage of senior leaders.

The government had to get them arrested due to the solid evidence in the case and the growing public anger, he said. "Every woman across the country is seeing how the BJP is playing with women's dignity and protecting those accused of atrocities, harassment and rape. Women will not give even a single vote to the BJP in the upcoming elections. Women will be the reason for the BJP's defeat," he said.

ये हैं भाजपा के दिग्गज नेताओं की छत्रछाया में सरेआम पनपते और घूमते भाजपाइयों की वो नयी फसल, जिनकी ‘तथाकथित ज़ीरो टॉलरेंस सरकार’ में दिखावटी तलाश जारी है।



सूचनार्थ : ये भाजपा के सर्वोच्च नेताओं से अभयदान प्राप्त वो भाजपाई हैं जिन पर बनारस हिंदू यूनिवर्सिटी (बीएचयू) में एक छात्रा… pic.twitter.com/2wV7EtnsPr — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 31, 2023

Following the incident, hundreds of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students had held a protest on the campus and demanded that the entry of outsiders be banned. According to the complainant, she had gone out of her hostel with a friend on the night of November 1. They were near the Karman Baba temple when three men came there on a motorcycle, forcibly took her to a corner and gagged her after separating her from her friend.

In a statement, ABVP state media coordinator Abhinav Mishra demanded that police file a charge-sheet in the case at the earliest and also take action against those who protected the accused for two months. The ABVP also called on the BHU administration to take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of everyone on the campus.

The accused then allegedly stripped the woman, made a video of her and clicked photos. They let her go after about 15 minutes and took her phone number, the complainant stated. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Information Technology Act at Lanka police station. Subsequently, the charge of gangrape was added to the FIR, police said.

