Threat email to Mumbai Mayor and civic chief warns of blowing up Amitabh Bachchan's home Jalsa and a 26/11-type attack.

Mumbai got scared after a threat email named Amitabh Bachchan's famous home, Jalsa. The email said the bungalow would be blown up. It also warned of a big terror attack in Mumbai, like the 26/11 attack.

What was in the threat email

Ashwini Bhide, the municipal commissioner, and Ritu Tawde, the mayor of Mumbai, received the email. The sender of the email threatened to blow up Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai house, Jalsa. Other locations in Mumbai were also mentioned in the communication.

It mentioned more than one location. It issued a warning that there would be another terror assault similar to the one that occurred on September 11, 2001. The anti-Sikh riots of 1984 were also highlighted in the email. Following the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, riots broke out throughout India. The entire email has not yet been made public by the police. They haven't disclosed who sent it or why.

Why this news is serious

Jalsa is more than a home. It is among India's most well-known residences. Every Sunday, fans congregate outdoors to watch Amitabh Bachchan. People are concerned about any harm to such a location. The threat also sounds more serious when a 26/11-style attack is mentioned. A terror incident occurred in Mumbai in 2008. Therefore, even if a warning turns out to be fraudulent, the police and the city administration take it very seriously.

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What happens now

More details are still awaited. Police are likely tracing the email, increasing security around the named places, and checking if the threat is real. No incident has been reported yet, but police are not taking any chances.