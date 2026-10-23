Threat email targets Mumbai mayor, Diljit Dosanjh concert, Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Rajesh Tawde received a threat email warning of attacks on her office, Diljit Dosanjh’s November 27 concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Rajesh Tawde received a threatening email on Friday morning in which the sender allegedly warned of attacks on her office and Diljit Dosanjh’s India Tour concert in the city.

The event is scheduled to take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27. The email also named Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as a potential target. The threat comes at a time when security concerns have already affected Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in Delhi.

Delhi Police denies permission for October 30 show

Delhi Police has refused permission for Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour concert scheduled at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30.

In a letter sent to ticketing partner BookMyShow, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) cited specific threat-related inputs as well as the security and law-and-order requirements during the festive season.

The letter stated, “With reference to your application, I am to inform you that your request for organising Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office. In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law and order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law and order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal confirmed that permission had not been granted but did not provide further details.

Schools in Delhi received hoax bomb threat

A senior police officer said security concerns were also linked to a hoax bomb threat email sent to several Delhi schools on October 15. The email reportedly warned students against attending Dosanjh’s October 30 concert and contained pro-Khalistani slogans.

Six schools received the message, including The British School, Mount Carmel, Ahlcon International School and Ahlcon Public School.

The threat was later found to be a hoax, but it added to the security concerns surrounding the singer’s Delhi event.

BookMyShow listing remains online

Despite Delhi Police denying permission for the concert, the show was still listed on BookMyShow’s app and website as of Thursday evening. The development has created uncertainty over the status of the October 30 event.

Dosanjh and his team have not yet issued a public statement on either the Delhi permission issue or the latest threat email received in Mumbai.