Threat call to Ratan Tata: Mumbai police tracks down suspect to be a mentally-ill, MBA degree-holder from Pune

The authorities discovered that the anonymous caller is suffering from schizophrenia throughout their investigation, according to news agency ANI. According to a Mumbai Police official, the person had demanded that the protection surrounding the former chairman of Tata Sons be increased. The caller warned the police that if Ratan Tata didn't comply, he would suffer the same tragedy as industrialist Cyrus Mistry.

On September 4, 2022, former Tata Sons chairman Mistry passed away in an automobile accident. Following the call, the police stepped up their monitoring, and they appointed a special team to handle Ratan Tata's personal security. To gather the caller's details, another team was requested.

Police said they were able to track the caller with the assistance of a telecom service provider and technological support. Despite being a Pune resident, the individual's whereabouts were discovered to be in Karnataka. The caller had gone missing for the previous five days, the police discovered when they arrived at his Pune home. In addition, his spouse complained to the nearby police station.

Police learned about the caller's difficulties with schizophrenia after consulting with the caller's family. The police made the decision not to file a lawsuit against the individual after learning that he had been suffering from schizophrenia. It was discovered by the police that the caller studied engineering and holds an MBA in finance.

(With inputs from ANI)