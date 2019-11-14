Thousands of Kashmiri youth participate in recruitment drive for BSF, CISF

In a bid to foil Pakistan's attempt to influence the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to follow the path of terrorism, the Border Security force (BSF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have started a recruitment drive in Kashmir.

The process of registration for BSF and CISF recruitment rally in Kashmir has been going on for quite some time and a long line of Kashmiri youth has been seen waiting outside various recruitment centres in J&K.

Thousands of youth arrived at a recruitment centre in Humhuma, near Srinagar to apply for 1356 constable posts. Despite the harsh weather accompanied by rain, there was no lack of enthusiasm among the young men and women eager to join the security forces.

Rauf Ahmad Dar, a young man in the long queue outside the recruitment centre in Srinagar said, "I dreamed of being in the army since childhood, so I have tried more than 15 times. I hope to get selected but if it doesn't happen then the effort will continue."

Another youth, Wasim Raja said, "After trying for a few days, I have managed to fill the form today. By joining the army, I can serve my country and run my home."

BSF DIG S Madhurkar said that "This is joint recruitment of BSF and CISF with more than 1300 posts. He said that this process is going on at 9 places including Humhama, Kupwara, Bandipura, Tangdhar, Baramulla."

"We would like more and more youth of Kashmir to take advantage of it. It's also a very encouraging sight that many women have also come forward to participate in the recruitment rally," S Madhurkar added.

Madhurkar said that more than 3000 applicants have submitted their applications only in Srinagar. More than 20,000 youths have so far participated in this recruitment drive.

The BSF recruitment drive will consist of three written exams followed by a physical test. The dates for the written exam are yet to be announced.