'Thousands of genuine Indians have been excluded': Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over NRC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday took to Twitter to continue critiquing the Central government over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process in Assam.

She said, "Earlier I was not aware of the full NRC fiasco. As more and more information is coming in, we are shocked to see that names of more than 1 lakh Gorkha people have been excluded from the list."

"In fact, names of thousands and thousands of genuine Indians, including those of CRPF and other jawans, family members of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, have been excluded."

Adding, "Government must take care that genuine Indians are not left out and justice is meted out to all of our genuine Indian brothers and sisters."

Earlier on Saturday, she had said, "Bengali speaking brothers and sisters were made to suffer because of this," while referring to the list.

The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released on Saturday and includes names of 3,11,21,004 citizens while 19,06,657 people have been excluded.

NRC, a register containing names of Indian citizens, was prepared to weed out illegal immigrants, especially from Bangladesh, living in Assam.

Those who are excluded from the list will get an opportunity to file an appeal within 120 days in the Foreigners' Tribunal (FT).

The draft NRC published last July had left 40.07 lakh people out of the list of bonafide citizens. However, more than half of them have been able to prove their citizenship and have found their names in the final list.