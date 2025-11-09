FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Thousands gathered at India Gate to protests over Delhi air pollution, AAP, Congress join in; several detained, WATCH

Thousands of people staged protest at Delhi's India Gate with masks and placards. Police detained several protesting at India Gate against air pollution in Delhi.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 07:16 PM IST

Thousands of people staged protest at Delhi's India Gate with masks and placards. Police detained several protesting at India Gate against air pollution in Delhi. Many leaders from Opposition parties such as AAP and Congress, joined the protest at India Gate. The protestors and activists is demanding government to bring policies to combat air pollution and take immediate action as air quality worsen in the national capital.

The air quality in the city remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 391, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Several detained

Police earlier denied permissions to protest at India Gate. New Delhi's senior police official Devesh Kumar Mahla told news agency ANI, that ' India Gate is not a protest site. The designated protest site in New Delhi is Jantar Mantar, as per the Supreme Court's directions... That is why we have advised everyone to follow the guidelines.'

