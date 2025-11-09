Thousands gathered at India Gate to protests over Delhi air pollution, AAP, Congress join in; several detained, WATCH
IPL 2026: As Sanju Samson deal advances, RR prepare to re-sign their 2008 title-winning star after 16 years
Inspired by Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam', man kills wife, files missing complaint, and then..., what happened next will SHOCK you!
Govinda’s wife Sunita makes shocking statement, calls him a good son but ‘not a good husband’: ‘Spends more time with heroines’
'More valuable than Jasprit Bumrah': Former Indian cricketer makes shocking claims ahead of ICC T20I World Cup 2026
Beyond Religion: The Geopolitical Story of the India-Afghanistan-Pakistan relationship
‘Headache, burning eyes, can’t breathe’: Founder shares shocking experience after landing in Delhi
Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Woman, lesbian partner, held for killing her six-month-old baby days after father's 'murder' suspicion
Major terror plot foiled: Gujarat ATS arrests 3 suspects linked with ISIS, recovers arms
Mike Smith, Trailer Park Boys actor in MAJOR trouble, charged with sexual assault
INDIA
Thousands of people staged protest at Delhi's India Gate with masks and placards. Police detained several protesting at India Gate against air pollution in Delhi.
Thousands of people staged protest at Delhi's India Gate with masks and placards. Police detained several protesting at India Gate against air pollution in Delhi. Many leaders from Opposition parties such as AAP and Congress, joined the protest at India Gate. The protestors and activists is demanding government to bring policies to combat air pollution and take immediate action as air quality worsen in the national capital.
The air quality in the city remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 391, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
Police earlier denied permissions to protest at India Gate. New Delhi's senior police official Devesh Kumar Mahla told news agency ANI, that ' India Gate is not a protest site. The designated protest site in New Delhi is Jantar Mantar, as per the Supreme Court's directions... That is why we have advised everyone to follow the guidelines.'