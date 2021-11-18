Thousands attend mentally-challenged homeless man's funeral procession, video surfaces

Regardless of their wealth or social rank, some people make an indelible impression on the lives of others. Thousands of people joined a beggar's funeral in Karnataka, who died to an unforeseen incident. Huchcha Basya, a 45-year-old mentally challenged beggar from Hadagali, near Bellary, had a strong connection with the locals. It is believed in the area that offering him alms would bring good fortune.

“Whatever he used to say, it turned out to be true, that's why people had respect for him,” a local mentioned. “He was seen as a good luck charm and everyone respected him,” said another.

On November 12, in an unfortunate event, Huchcha Basya got run over by a bus. Even though he was immediately taken to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Saturday. On Sunday, he was laid to rest, and around 3000 people reportedly attended his funeral to pay their final respects. The residents of the town even put up posters in various locations.

Over 3,000 people joined the funeral procession of Basava, a homeless man in Karnataka's Ballari pic.twitter.com/KsrBO7vAPh — Shishir Rao.S (@Shishir_rao97) November 18, 2021

Many conveyed their affection for Basya by addressing him as 'appaji,' and told that he only received Re 1 in alms from an individual and always returned the remainder. Even if compelled, he would refuse to accept additional money. Former Deputy CM late MP Prakash and former Minister Parameshwara Naik knew Basya because he spoke to them with sincerity. Everyone who knew him held him in high regard. As a result, several social media users posted photos of the funeral rites. He was well-liked by all, and his passing was marked by a special ceremony in which many people took part.