Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, visited Bihar to celebrate 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He also launched multiple development projects worth ₹6,650 crore, mostly for tribal welfare and development in the state's Jamui district.

Referring to the tribal community, Prime Minister Modi affirmed that "those uncared for, Modi worships them".

"I consider it a good fortune not only for the BJP but also for the NDA that we got the opportunity to make Droupadi Murmu the President of the country. She is the first tribal President of the country. I remember when NDA decided to make Droupadi Murmu the President, our Nitish Babu had appealed to the people of the entire country that Droupadi Murmu should be made the President by a huge margin. The credit for the PM Janman Yojana under which many works have started today also goes to President Droupadi Murmu", he said while addressing a rally in Jamui.

Speaking about the PM Janman Yojna, he emphasised that the scheme provided the tribal families with 'Pakke ghar' and water through 'Har Ghar Nal' Yojna.

"When she was the Governor of Jharkhand and became President, she frequently discussed about the most-backward tribal population. The previous governments did not care about these very backward tribal communities. The PM Janman Yojana worth Rs 24,000 crore was started to reduce the difficulties in their lives. Development is these communities are assured through this scheme. Today, this scheme is completing one year. During this one year, we have 'pakke-ghar' to thousands of most backward tribal families. The infrastructure work is in progress to connect their villages with other major areas of the district. In their villages, every house is getting water through 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana," he said.

The Prime Minister further stated that the current government has taken several steps to preserve tribal heritage.

"Our government has also taken many steps to preserve tribal heritage. Many people dedicated to tribal art and culture have been honoured with Padma Awards. We started a huge museum in the name of Lord Birsa Munda in Ranchi...Today, two tribal research centres have also been inaugurated in Srinagar and Sikkim... The NDA government has established the National Institute of Sowa Rigpa in Leh, The North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research in Arunachal Pradesh has been updated. WHO's Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is also being built in India. This will also help the traditional medicine system of the Indian tribal reach the country and the world..." he said.

PM's second visit to Bihar in a month

Pertinent to note that this is Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Bihar this month. Earlier, he visited Darbhanga where he laid the foundation stone for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), second AIIMS hospital in Bihar.

Jamui district shares border with Jharkhand, a prominent tribal state, which is currently undergoing assembly polls.