Those who raised slogans of 'Bharat tere tukde ho 1000' in JNU are roaming free because of Kejriwal: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday said that those people who raised anti-national slogans in JNU was "sent to jail" two years ago under the Modi-led Central government but they are "roaming free" as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hasn't sanctioned "the prosecution" of those people.

At an event in Delhi, Shah said, "We sent to jail people who raised slogan of 'Bharat tere tukde ho 1000' in JNU two years ago... But Kejriwal govt hasn't sanctioned the prosecution of these people and they are roaming free. Kejriwal ji, do you want to give sanction to prosecute them or not?" Shah said.

Shah was referring to the February 2016 incident in India's premier institute Jawaharlal Nehru University in which several students were rumoured to have raised anti-national slogans there. They allegedly shouted slogans like " "Bharat Ki Barbadi" and "Pakistan Zindabad". It must be noted that no arrests were made in connection with the incident.

Moreover, he took potshots at Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claiming that he pledged support to the "anti-national" people of Shaheen Bagh. He also alleged that the opposition parties "instigated riots" after CAA was implemented by the centre.

"These people (opposition) started instigating riots after we implemented #CAA. They've no shame in standing with rioters. Manish Sisodia has pledged his support to people in Shaheen Bagh...Only PM Modi can control anti-national forces, "Shah said.

Amit Shah is in full campaign mode in Delhi as the assembly polls draw nearer, and he is leaving no stones unturned to sway the people's votes towards the BJP. Similarly, Kejriwal is fighting tooth and nail to retain the chief ministerial post and is not shying away from taking potshots at the BJP.

Earlier today, Kejriwal tweeted that Shah should ask his supporters who took care of their children's education and provided 24 hours electricity supply, adding that it was AAP which delivered on the promises of free water and travel facilities to Delhiites during the time of inflation.

Sharing Shah's tweet in which he shared photos of him visiting BJP supporters house in Delhi, Kejriwal wrote, "You must ask BJP supporters, who took care of their children's education for five years, who provided 24 hours of electricity to them when you have caused so much inflation, who are those who made electricity, bus travel free for them. These are all people of my family, I have taken care of them as an elder son."

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.