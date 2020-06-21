'Those who practice yoga have fewer chances of contracting COVID-19,' says Union Minister Shripad Naik

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi had laid stress on the importance of yoga in boosting immunity and fighting COVID-19

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik on Sunday, at the occasion of the International Yoga Day 2020, said that people who perform yoga have less chance of contracting coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Talking to news agency PTI, the Union Minister said that the propagation of yoga across the country and the world by the Narendra Modi-led regime has helped people fight back COVID-19. He said that this was because yoga boosts immunity and strengthens the respiratory system, in turn helping build resistance against diseases like COVID-19.

"I am sure that the propagation of yoga across the country and the world during the Modi-led government's tenure has helped in a big way to fight back COVID-19. Those who are practicing yoga have fewer chances of getting infected with COVID-19," news agency PTI quoted the minister.

The BJP leader from North Goa is not the first to advocate the usefulness of yoga in warding off COVID-19 this day.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 6:30 AM on Sunday and said that many of the asanas in Yoga, like 'Pranayam', may prove to be key in helping the body ward off the COVID-19 threat.

He was earlier scheduled to visit Leh for the occasion and address the country from there but it was called off due to the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.

Modi spoke about the importance of Yoga Day and said that Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. "It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate, it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith, and descent," said Prime Minister Modi.

He said that the world is realising the need for Yoga, even more, today, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. "If our immunity is strong then it helps in fighting against the disease. There are Yoga practices that boost our immunity and improve metabolism," said the Prime Minister.

To this end, Modi provided the example of a specific asana that may prove to be a key in helping the body fight off the COVID-19 threat. "Coronavirus attacks our respiratory system," said Prime Minister Modi, "A breathing exercise called 'Pranayam' is something that helps us the most in making our respiratory system strong."

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word `yoga` is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite.