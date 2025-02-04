PM Modi criticized Rahul Gandhi for calling the President's speech "boring," accused him of using "urban Naxal" language, and slammed Congress over the caste census.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent comments, particularly his remark calling the President’s address "boring." Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the motion of thanks to the President’s address, PM Modi accused Gandhi of being disconnected from the struggles of the poor. He said those who visit slums for "photo sessions" would naturally find discussions about the underprivileged in Parliament uninteresting.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier sparked controversy by calling President Droupadi Murmu’s Budget session speech "boring," while his mother, Sonia Gandhi, commented that the President looked "tired" by the end of it.

Modi Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Using "Urban Naxal" Language

PM Modi also aimed Gandhi over his statement that the Congress was fighting not just the BJP and its ideological partner RSS but also the "Indian state." Modi criticized this statement, saying it echoed the rhetoric of "urban Naxals" who openly challenge the Indian government and Constitution.

The Prime Minister countered Congress’s claims that the BJP was trying to undermine the Constitution, asserting that the party neither understood the Constitution nor believed in national unity. He highlighted the BJP’s contributions, particularly in granting constitutional status to the OBC Commission, which Congress allegedly ignored for 30 years despite demands from OBC MPs.

Modi Raises Caste Census Issue

Taking a dig at Congress’s recent push for a caste census, PM Modi accused the party of hypocrisy. He pointed out that Congress had overlooked the OBC community’s demands for decades and questioned whether any Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) family had ever had three MPs at the same time, unlike some influential Congress families.

Criticism Over Past Policies and ‘Gareebi Hatao’ Slogan

PM Modi further attacked Congress for its historical policies, accusing the party of making Muslim women suffer, likely referring to the Shah Bano case. He also spoke about the prolonged denial of constitutional rights to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, blaming Congress for decades of discrimination.

Modi mocked Congress’s famous ‘Gareebi Hatao’ (Remove Poverty) slogan, claiming that the party failed to improve people’s lives despite using the phrase for over 50 years. In contrast, he highlighted that in the past decade, the BJP government had successfully lifted 25 crore people out of poverty through structured planning and dedicated efforts.

Modi Targets Arvind Kejriwal Ahead of Delhi Polls

With Delhi elections scheduled for Wednesday, PM Modi also took a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal. Breaking from tradition, he attacked Kejriwal before Congress, intensifying the BJP’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ campaign against the Delhi Chief Minister.

Referring to allegations that Kejriwal spent extravagantly on renovating his official residence, Modi said, “Some leaders are busy with Jacuzzis and stylish showers, while we are focused on ensuring water reaches every household. Over 12 crore people now have access to piped water.”

His remarks signaled a strong political attack ahead of the elections, targeting both Congress and AAP while emphasizing BJP’s governance record.