Those having few seats in LS orchestrating protest in JNU to topple Modi govt: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said those who have few seats in the Lok Sabha are organising protests in Jadavpur and Jawaharlal Nehru University to topple the Narendra Modi government.

"Those people who have 1 seat or 3-4 seat in the Lok Sabha, are trying to orchestrate protests in Jadavpur or Jawaharlal Nehru University to topple the Modi government, however, they will not succeed," he said.

Blaming Left groups for not allowing students to study in JNU by disrupting the winter semester registration process, he said that the said group resorted to violence after failing in their endeavours.

"Action should be taken against those who resorted to violence", ANI quoted Prasad as saying.

Meanwhile, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar blamed Left student groups of JNU for the January 5 violence on the campus.

"Today's police press conference established that for last 5 days the chorus that was created deliberately to blame ABVP, BJP and others, that wasn't true. It's the left organisations that pre-planned violence, disabled CCTV and destroyed servers," he said.

He was alluding to the press conference by Delhi Police that happened on Friday where it released images belonging to the suspects, as and when they were identified via circulated footage.

According to the images that have been released, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and several other members of Left-wing student organisations were named, alleged of having been involved in violence on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Those identified include - Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh (JNUSU president), Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant from the Left student organisations, and Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The police have stated that no suspects have been detained till now, and it is planning to begin the interrogation of the suspects soon.

Earlier, Delhi Police formed a fact-finding committee under the authority of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range), Shalini Singh, to investigate the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday. Adding that the case is with Crime Branch now, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Delhi Police, MS Randhawa, said on Monday that the committee will find facts pertaining to the sequence of events on JNU violence and avoid any delay in investigation and inquiry. He also added that all 34 persons injured in the incident have been discharged from the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

On January 5, a mob wearing masks armed with lathis and stones attacked students and teachers protesting against the hostel fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Several students have been injured in the attack including Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh.

Terrified students sent SOS messages to friends, teachers, and media personnel, accusing the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of the attack.