'Thok ke yahi baja dunga': Priyanka Gandhi's aide threatens journalist asking her questions

On Tuesday, one of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s close aides, came in for severe criticism after appearing to manhandle a journalist who wanted to ask the AICC General Secretary some questions.

The journalist wanted to ask Priyanka Gandhi some questions but once the Gandhi scion refused, her aid Sandeep Singh can be seen menacingly saying in the video: “Suno Suno, Thok ke yahi baja dunga, marunga toh yehi gir jaoge).”

Meanwhile, the journalist can be heard appealing to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the video.

The man identified in the video appears to Sandeep Singh, a former AISA student member who was part of Rahul Gandhi’s team and is now with his sister.

Singh, while he was AISA, the student win of the CPI(M-L), had during his JNU days famously shown a black flag to former PM Manmohan Singh in 2005 for his ‘anti-people’ policies.

After leaving JNU, he was active in the Anna Hazare-Arvind Kejriwal-led movement for Lokpal and later joined the Congress as a speech writer.

Commentators have stated that Rahul’s speeches took a Leftist turn since Singh’s induction and it would appear now he’s working with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sandeep Singh's behaviour is uncalled for. He is down right aggressive. He is threatening to beat the reporter. https://t.co/7MieQHMY3e — Kartikeya Sharma (@kartikeya_1975) August 13, 2019

Shame on you @priyankagandhi for keeping silent. A reporter being harassed, abused and humiliated In front of you. Is it freedom of expression or goonisim? pic.twitter.com/FoDCwBknMU — BALA (@erbmjha) August 13, 2019

Marunga... Thok ke baja doonga... BJP se paisa le ke aaye ho... This, by the personal manager of Priyanka Gandhi to a reporter who was just doing his job -- asking questions. New Congress for you, ladies and gentlemen! https://t.co/b2L5EEYdIg — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) August 13, 2019

This is the true face of Congress party; out and out anti-India communist thugs like Sandeep Singh have been promoted by Priyanka/Rahul and they are corroding the party from within... the hatred that Sandeep has for Hinduism is unparalleled! https://t.co/6UuXMQ9SQ8 — Dr Praveen Patil (@5Forty3) August 13, 2019

Lovely to see the Congress loonies defending this... Wonder what 'Congress Sewa Dal journos' have to say about this... https://t.co/VpxZcyCbpb — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) August 13, 2019

She could have said this to the ABP reporter or said that she had already spoken on the issue. Incident today was unnecessary. — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) August 13, 2019

This pathetic behaviour towards a journalist is by a man called Sandeep Singh. For people who don’t know, Sandeep is a former JNU student, apparently has been “advising” and writing speeches for both Rahul & Priyanka. PS- Sandeep in 2005 had shown black flags to PM Manmohan. FYI https://t.co/vY6dQRSdD3 — Tavleen Singh Aroor (@Tavysingh) August 13, 2019