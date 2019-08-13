Trending#

'Thok ke yahi baja dunga': Priyanka Gandhi's aide threatens journalist asking her questions

On Tuesday, one of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s close aides, came in for severe criticism after appearing to manhandle a journalist who wanted to ask the AICC General Secretary some questions.


Aug 13, 2019

The journalist wanted to ask Priyanka Gandhi some questions but once the Gandhi scion refused, her aid Sandeep Singh can be seen menacingly saying in the video: “Suno Suno, Thok ke yahi baja dunga, marunga toh yehi gir jaoge).”

Meanwhile, the journalist can be heard appealing to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the video.

The man identified in the video appears to Sandeep Singh, a former AISA student member who was part of Rahul Gandhi’s team and is now with his sister.

Singh, while he was AISA, the student win of the CPI(M-L), had during his JNU days famously shown a black flag to former PM Manmohan Singh in 2005 for his ‘anti-people’ policies.

After leaving JNU, he was active in the Anna Hazare-Arvind Kejriwal-led movement for Lokpal and later joined the Congress as a speech writer.

Commentators have stated that Rahul’s speeches took a Leftist turn since Singh’s induction and it would appear now he’s working with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

