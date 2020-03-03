Headlines

This Women's Day, PM Modi will give away his social media accounts to inspirational women

Modi again took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he will give away his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 03, 2020, 03:26 PM IST

Amid the puzzling tweet that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may leave social media and go on a digital detox on Sunday (March 8), he has finally cleared the air behind the remark.

A day after netizens went crazy over the tweet and he's thinking about leaving social media, Modi again took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he will give away his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us.

Notably, this Sunday marks the International Women's Day.

"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs," Modi wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, the prime minister hinted at the possibility that he might leave social media, giving up his accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube this coming Sunday. Modi, however, said that he will keep his followers posted regarding whatever decision he takes in this matter.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

Ever since the Prime Minister posted the tweet, social media went abuzz with talks, discussing why Modi would suddenly announce taking such a step.

While some said that it is a good step, in that it is natural for even the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy to take a break from social media, others expressed disappointment in him leaving.

Several people asked that if the Prime Minister gives up social media, how will the ordinary citizens get their daily updates about Modi's personal and campaign details.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi captured a screenshot of the Prime Minister's tweet and posted it on Twitter, with the caption, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts."

