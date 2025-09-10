Add DNA as a Preferred Source
THIS wing to provide Z+ security cover to India’s Vice President after MHA's threat reassessment, its name is...

'Z+' is among the highest security categories provided to individuals facing significant threat perception and involves the deployment of over 55 armed personnel, along with escorts and support staff. Read here to know which wing will give 'Z+' ​security to India's Vice President.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 12:57 PM IST

THIS wing to provide Z+ security cover to India’s Vice President after MHA's threat reassessment, its name is...
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is set to take over the security arrangements of the Vice President of India under 'Z+' security cover, sources said.Under the new arrangement, the Vice President will be guarded by armed commandos of the CRPF with a 'Z+' category security cover.

The transition follows a verbal order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), which will now be responsible for ensuring round-the-clock personal security to the country's second-highest constitutional functionary.

Why CRPF is picked to give 'Z+' security cover to India's Vice President?

The move comes after the MHA issued directions to the CRPF following a fresh assessment of potential threats. However, a written order is yet to be received by the CRPF.

As part of the layered security protocol, the Delhi Police will continue to handle access control, perimeter duties, and outer cordon security ring, while the CRPF will be responsible for close protection duties.

Under the new security grid, the Vice President will be provided close protection by specially trained CRPF commandos, who are part of the force's elite VIP security wing.

Sources said that the CRPF may take over the security of the Vice President by today (Wednesday).

What does 'Z+' ​security means?

'Z+' is among the highest security categories provided to individuals facing significant threat perception and involves the deployment of over 55 armed personnel, along with escorts and support staff.

Commandos deployed under this category are not only trained in counter-terror tactics but also skilled in close combat, evacuation drills, and high-threat response.

The fresh move of the MHA to hand over the Vice President's security to the CRPF is based on a new threat analysis assessment of the Intelligence Bureau.

The reassessment of risks prompted the MHA to shift the responsibility to the CRPF, which has already been entrusted with the security of several other high-risk dignitaries.

The sources also confirmed that the new arrangements are being aligned with the revised Blue Book norms--the comprehensive manual that governs security protocols for top constitutional authorities in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

