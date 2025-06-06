There is a village in India, widely known as the "village of widows". Although the title sounds outlandish, the reality behind it is heart-wrenching.

The reason is a deadly disease called silicosis which claims lives of the men residing in this village.

The name of the village is Budhpura and it is based in Rajasthan's Bundi district. Silicosis disease develops as hundreds of labours tirelessly work in sandstone mines in Budhpur, breathing in the silica dust that is present is rock and sand. Regular exposure to the dust can cause the disease, which severely affects lungs, ultimately leading to death of the affected individuals.

The inhaled silica particles cause inflammation and scarring in the lungs, triggering difficulty breathing and several other respiratory issues.

Symptoms and treatment

Symptoms of silicosis include shortness of breath, cough, fatigue and difficulty breathing in severe cases. Moreover, in some cases, those affected bleed through their mouth. Ignorance or non-availability of timely treatment can cause death.

Although there is no cure for silicosis, its treatment is done by managing symptoms and slowing the progression of the disease.

Pertinent to note that Budhpura is not alone. The northern part of Rajasthan where it is located has more than 33,000 such mines with an estimated 2.5 million people working in them. Between 2018 and January, 2023, 31,869 cases of silicosis were reported in Rajasthan.