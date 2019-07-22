This video of Chandrayaan-2 launch captured onboard camera will blow your mind

Chandrayaan 2: It was a historic moment for Indian scientists as India's second lunar mission on Monday (July 22) finally commenced its 48-day journey to explore the south pole of moon. The expedition will help the scientists in understanding the presence of water ice in the Earth's satellite (moon).

India successfully launched Chandrayaan-2 onboard its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII- M1 from the spaceport at Sriharikota to explore the unchartered south pole of the celestial body by landing a rover.

The geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle lifted-off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre into the cloudy sky at 2:43 pm and successfully placed the 3,850-kg Chandrayaan-2 into the earth orbit about 16 minutes later.

The mission's success brought in huge relief for ISRO scientists after the July 15 launch was called off just about an hour left following a technical glitch in the rocket.

The Rs 978 crore mission, that will mark a giant leap in India's space research and make it only the fourth country to have landed a rover on Moon, was rescheduled to Monday after scientists corrected a technical glitch in the three-stage rocket.

The Chandrayaan-2, a three-module spacecraft comprising orbiter, lander and rover, will be subjected to a series of orbit manoeuvres using its onboard propulsion system to take it to the vicinity of moon over the next weeks with the rover soft landing planned on September 7.

India launched its domestic space program 50 years ago and had to develop its own technology and rocket after Western powers levied sanctions in response to a 1974 nuclear weapons test.

Since then ISRO, has worked to keep import costs low by designing most of the parts for its programme that are then outsourced to the domestic private sector.

