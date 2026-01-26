FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
This Vande Bharat Express train gets upgrade, to run with more coaches from Jan 26, check route, details

The Ministry of Railways is expanding the seating capacity of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Vande Bharat Train to make long journeys for passengers both accessible and comfortable. The Indian Railway has upgraded the coaches to accommodate additional ones in the nation's 42nd Vande Bharat Express train

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 03:35 PM IST

This Vande Bharat Express train gets upgrade, to run with more coaches from Jan 26, check route, details
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train
In an upgrade of the national Vande Bharat network, the Ministry of Railways is expanding the seating capacity of the Vande Bharat trains that have been functioning on key routes to make long journeys for passengers both accessible and comfortable. The arrangement is being made on a temporary basis. As part of this major step, the Indian Railway has upgraded the coaches to accommodate additional ones in the nation's 42nd Vande Bharat Express train. 

India’s 42nd Vande Bharat Express train, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Vande Bharat Train, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi nearly two years back on March 12, 2024. The Western Railway (WR) zone maintains and operates Ahmedabad to Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train.   

22961–Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad
22962–Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central

In its official statement, Western Railway said: “In view of the increasing demand from passengers, Western Railway will operate the Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express (22961/22962) with a 20-coach rake from January 26 to March 7, 2026. During this period, 4 additional AC chair car coaches will be temporarily added, increasing the train’s total capacity by 278 additional passengers and providing greater convenience, comfort, and safe travel to passengers.” 

As per official records, after the upgrade, train numbers 22961/22962 will now function with 20 coaches, more than its earlier composition with 16 coaches. This temporary upgrade will be effective from Monday, January 26, 2026, to March 7, 2026. 

This temporary arrangement has been aimed at accommodating a massive number of passengers on this key intercity route on which travel demand has been rising during peak season. The move will ease the overcrowded route and offer better traveling experience. 

This Vande Bharat Express train is among the most popular trains due to the key route of its operation. The semi high speed train comes with premium services and hails for being a faster travel service, upgraded amenities, and enhanced ride quality. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
