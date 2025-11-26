THIS unique train serves free meals to passengers, langars at 6 places, have religious significance, travels between....

The Sachkhand Express (12715) travels between Nanded city in Maharashtra to Amritsar city in Punjab and offers free meals to its passengers. It travels around 2,000 kilometres.

India has one of the biggest railway networks in the world which also runs trains with least expensive tickets. Among thousands of trains transporting over 2.5 crore daily to their destinations across India, there is only one train that offers them free meals. Passengers on this train get all three meals free of charge on this train.

Know all about Sachkhand Express

Passengers traveling in Indian Railways can avail the food facility, on any route, which is paid. However, passengers traveling on this train can avail the same facility for free which the train has been providing for the past 29 years. Passengers have the benefit of comfortably traveling while experiencing the benefit of free meals. The train runs between two famous religious places in the country.

The Sachkhand Express (12715) travels between Nanded city in Maharashtra to Amritsar city in Punjab. It transports passengers from Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara, the most sacred religious site of the Sikh community, which is situated in Amritsar, to Sri Hazur Sahib Gurudwara located in Nanded district of Maharashtra. Nanded is the place where the 10th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, died in 1708. The train runs between these two religious sites associated with the Sikh community throughout the year.

The Sachkhand Express covers a distance of 2,000 kilometers in approximately 33 hours and has 39 stations on the route. On its route, the passengers are served langar or community meals at six places. These meals are served for free. These stations are: New Delhi Railway Station, Bhopal, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, and Marathwada.