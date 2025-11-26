FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Chandigarh: Panjab University to shutdown on November 26 due to student protests, exams to be held on..., check details

India hits back at China over remarks on Arunachal Pradesh: 'No amount of denial...'

Dharmendra never won Best Actor Filmfare Award despite 4 nominations in 65 years, Rishi Kapoor bought the award in one of those years for Rs...

THIS unique train serves free meals to passengers, langars at 6 places, have religious significance, travels between....

Sania Mirza reveals she froze her eggs after naturally conceiving son Izhaan, took help of popular Bollywood star

PM Modi's BIG statement: 'New India neither fears nor bows down to...'

Traveling to London? Visitors to likely pay ‘tourism tax’ from..., check rates, other details

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor questioned for 5 hours in Rs 252-crore drug case, Orry to appear before Mumbai Police on...

Who was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS officer dies in road accident in Karnataka

Anil Kumble's reaction to KL Rahul's dismissal in 2nd innings goes viral | WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Chandigarh: Panjab University to shutdown on November 26 due to student protests, exams to be held on..., check details

Chandigarh: Panjab University to shutdown on November 26 due to student protests

Dharmendra never won Best Actor Filmfare Award despite 4 nominations in 65 years, Rishi Kapoor bought the award in one of those years for Rs...

Dharmendra never won Best Actor Filmfare Award despite 4 nominations in 65 years

THIS unique train serves free meals to passengers, langars at 6 places, have religious significance, travels between....

THIS unique train serves free meals to passengers and has religious significance

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch

OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launc

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion

HomeIndia

INDIA

THIS unique train serves free meals to passengers, langars at 6 places, have religious significance, travels between....

The Sachkhand Express (12715) travels between Nanded city in Maharashtra to Amritsar city in Punjab and offers free meals to its passengers. It travels around 2,000 kilometres.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 12:31 AM IST

THIS unique train serves free meals to passengers, langars at 6 places, have religious significance, travels between....
Sachkhand Express runs between Amritsar and Nanded in Maharashtra
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India has one of the biggest railway networks in the world which also runs trains with least expensive tickets. Among thousands of trains transporting over 2.5 crore daily to their destinations across India, there is only one train that offers them free meals. Passengers on this train get all three meals free of charge on this train.  

Know all about Sachkhand Express 

Passengers traveling in Indian Railways can avail the food facility, on any route, which is paid. However, passengers traveling on this train can avail the same facility for free which the train has been providing for the past 29 years. Passengers have the benefit of comfortably traveling while experiencing the benefit of free meals. The train runs between two famous religious places in the country.  

The Sachkhand Express (12715) travels between Nanded city in Maharashtra to Amritsar city in Punjab. It transports passengers from Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara, the most sacred religious site of the Sikh community, which is situated in Amritsar, to Sri Hazur Sahib Gurudwara located in Nanded district of Maharashtra. Nanded is the place where the 10th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, died in 1708. The train runs between these two religious sites associated with the Sikh community throughout the year.  

The Sachkhand Express covers a distance of 2,000 kilometers in approximately 33 hours and has 39 stations on the route. On its route, the passengers are served langar or community meals at six places. These meals are served for free. These stations are: New Delhi Railway Station, Bhopal, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, and Marathwada.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chandigarh: Panjab University to shutdown on November 26 due to student protests, exams to be held on..., check details
Chandigarh: Panjab University to shutdown on November 26 due to student protests
India hits back at China over remarks on Arunachal Pradesh: 'No amount of denial...'
India hits back at China over remarks on Arunachal: 'No amount of...'
Dharmendra never won Best Actor Filmfare Award despite 4 nominations in 65 years, Rishi Kapoor bought the award in one of those years for Rs...
Dharmendra never won Best Actor Filmfare Award despite 4 nominations in 65 years
THIS unique train serves free meals to passengers, langars at 6 places, have religious significance, travels between....
THIS unique train serves free meals to passengers and has religious significance
Sania Mirza reveals she froze her eggs after naturally conceiving son Izhaan, took help of popular Bollywood star
Sania Mirza reveals she froze her eggs after naturally conceiving son Izhaan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launc
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement