This UK-based TV personality praises Indian Railways, calls Vande Bharat better than...; WATCH

INDIA
UK-based TV personality Narinder Kaur praises Indian Railways after travelling on a Vande Bharat train, calling it better than UK trains. Her video has gone viral online.
Videos of foreign travellers praising Indian railways' infrastructure have been gaining attention online. Narinder Kaur, an Indian-origin television personality and social commentator based in the UK. Her recent post on X, where she shared her experience of travelling on a Vande Bharat train, has gone viral and sparked fresh conversations about how far Indian Railways has progressed over the years.
Narinder Kaur shared glimpses of her journey on a Vande Bharat train, offering viewers a detailed look at the interiors. As she entered the coach, she expressed genuine amazement at how modern and well-maintained the train looked. According to her, the trains she experienced in India felt better than what is currently available in the UK.
Along with showcasing the journey, Narinder also shared a strong message about the history of railways in India. She wrote 'Britain didn't give India its rail networks as a gift or to help locals; in fact, they made them to extract wealth OUT of India and into Britain. But look how far Indian railways have come!'
Britain didn't give india its rail networks as a gift or to help locals, infact they made them to extract wealth OUT of India and into Britain. But look how far Indian railways have come! Whilst British trains and networks lag embarrassingly behind.— Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) December 18, 2025
FYI - amritsar to dehli was… pic.twitter.com/lvRPR69O35
Narinder also shared a glimpse of the meal she enjoyed during the journey. The onboard food included dal, sabzi, paneer, rice, rotis, and curd.
And a lovely meal included- dhal, paneer, sabji, 2 roti and rice pic.twitter.com/RFgGvDIgoe— Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) December 18, 2025
Comfort, cleanliness, and food quality were key elements that stood out in her experience.