INDIA

This UK-based TV personality praises Indian Railways, calls Vande Bharat better than...; WATCH

UK-based TV personality Narinder Kaur praises Indian Railways after travelling on a Vande Bharat train, calling it better than UK trains. Her video has gone viral online.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 05:51 PM IST

Videos of foreign travellers praising Indian railways' infrastructure have been gaining attention online. Narinder Kaur, an Indian-origin television personality and social commentator based in the UK. Her recent post on X, where she shared her experience of travelling on a Vande Bharat train, has gone viral and sparked fresh conversations about how far Indian Railways has progressed over the years.

Narinder Kaur’s viral Vande Bharat experience

Narinder Kaur shared glimpses of her journey on a Vande Bharat train, offering viewers a detailed look at the interiors. As she entered the coach, she expressed genuine amazement at how modern and well-maintained the train looked. According to her, the trains she experienced in India felt better than what is currently available in the UK.

History and progress

Along with showcasing the journey, Narinder also shared a strong message about the history of railways in India. She wrote 'Britain didn't give India its rail networks as a gift or to help locals; in fact, they made them to extract wealth OUT of India and into Britain. But look how far Indian railways have come!'

Food and comfort onboard

Narinder also shared a glimpse of the meal she enjoyed during the journey. The onboard food included dal, sabzi, paneer, rice, rotis, and curd.

Comfort, cleanliness, and food quality were key elements that stood out in her experience.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
