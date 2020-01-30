'This time lotus will bloom in New Delhi': Amit Shah says Kejriwal will lose his seat in Delhi polls

Amit Shah said that Delhi CM Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia are extending their support to those protesting against CAA but not to those who are going to benefit from CAA.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP chief will lose his New Delhi. Further, Shah urged the media to focus coverage on the New Delhi seat during the counting day, adding that this year "lotus will bloom there".

"Kejriwal Ji, leave the rest of Delhi, go to your New Delhi seat. This time, the ground has slipped from under your feet. I will tell all media colleagues on the counting day, focus on that seat and see the result. This time our lotus will bloom there," said the Home Minister while addressing a gathering in Chhatarpur on this day.

Shah amped up his attack by claiming that Delhi CM Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia are extending their support to those protesting against CAA but not to those who are going to benefit from CAA.

The Home Minister said, "Thousands of refugees reside in Sanjay Colony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked towards giving citizenship to the refugees who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh. People are protesting, saying why Modi Ji is giving citizenship to Pakistanis. I want to tell Kejriwal Ji that people whose house and land were taken away and women mistreated, they are our siblings. They have as much authority over India as we have."

If Manish Sisodia can extend his support to Shaheen Bagh, he will also have to extend his support to Sanjay Colony, Amit Shah said.

It is to be noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release their election manifesto for the upcoming 2020 Delhi polls on Friday.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11.

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. While the party hopes to repeat its performance.