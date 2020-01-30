'This time lotus will bloom in New Delhi': Amit Shah says Kejriwal will lose his seat in Delhi polls

Headlines

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Violent brawl breaks out between family and bouncer over service charge in Spectrum Mall, Noida

A look back at Ajinkya Rahane's top 3 Test knocks vs Australia | Ind vs Aus | WTC 2023 Final

Applauses, Standing Ovations & Autographs: PM Modi's Historic Address to the US Congress

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeIndia

India

'This time lotus will bloom in New Delhi': Amit Shah says Kejriwal will lose his seat in Delhi polls

Amit Shah said that Delhi CM Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia are extending their support to those protesting against CAA but not to those who are going to benefit from CAA.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2020, 10:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP chief will lose his New Delhi. Further, Shah urged the media to focus coverage on the New Delhi seat during the counting day, adding that this year "lotus will bloom there".

"Kejriwal Ji, leave the rest of Delhi, go to your New Delhi seat. This time, the ground has slipped from under your feet. I will tell all media colleagues on the counting day, focus on that seat and see the result. This time our lotus will bloom there," said the Home Minister while addressing a gathering in Chhatarpur on this day.

 

 

Shah amped up his attack by claiming that Delhi CM Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia are extending their support to those protesting against CAA but not to those who are going to benefit from CAA.

The Home Minister said, "Thousands of refugees reside in Sanjay Colony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked towards giving citizenship to the refugees who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh. People are protesting, saying why Modi Ji is giving citizenship to Pakistanis. I want to tell Kejriwal Ji that people whose house and land were taken away and women mistreated, they are our siblings. They have as much authority over India as we have."

If Manish Sisodia can extend his support to Shaheen Bagh, he will also have to extend his support to Sanjay Colony, Amit Shah said.

It is to be noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release their election manifesto for the upcoming 2020 Delhi polls on Friday.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. 

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory. 

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. While the party hopes to repeat its performance.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Delhi-NCR news: Several roads opened as Yamuna flood water recedes, check full-list here

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

CUET-UG result 2023 declared: 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE