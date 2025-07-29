This temple opens only on Nag Panchmi, know reason behind, significance

Nag Panchami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated every year on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Shukla Paksha (bright half of the lunar month) of the month of Shravan (Sawan). Usually, this day comes two days after Haryali Teej. Nagchandreshwar Mandir in Ujjain is strongly associated with this.

Nag Panchami is a Hindu festival which is celebrated every year on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Shukla Paksha (bright half of the lunar month) of the month of Shravan (Sawan). Usually, this day comes two days after Haryali Teej (celebration of the union of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati). According to this tradition, this year the festival is being celebrated today, on July 29, 2025. On this day, devotees of Lord Shiv worship him and lord Nag, the serpent deity, who symbolises protection and divine power. Devotees worship both Shiv and Nag devta as according to mythology, the former wears serpent Vasuki around his neck which is a symbol of overpowering fear and death.

Why Lord Shiv, Nags worshipped in Hindu mythology?

It is believed that if devotees worship snakes, all their fears will go away. Mostly women celebrate this day by worshiping Lord Shiv and the snake deity to pray for the protection of their families. Devotees offer milk to the serpent deity and Lord Shiv which brings them prosperity. Also, it is believed that by worshiping the snake deity one gets relief from Kaal Sarp Dosha- an astrological phenomenon in Hindu astrology, believed to cause obstacles, delays, and challenges in life.

According to traditional mythology, nag or serpents are believed to be one of the adornments of Lord Shiv as he wears one around his neck. Situated in Ujjain, the Nagchandreshwar Mandir is strongly associated with this tradition. Due to this reason, the temple opens for 24 hours once every year on Nag Panchmi, as it is a symbol of this traditional belief.

Significance of Nagchandreshwar Mandir

The doors of the temple open at 12 midnight after which a special puja is performed. After this, devotees form a long queue to pray to Sheshnag. From 12 midnight to 11 am, around four lakh devotees visit the temple for darshan. This massive crowd of devotees endlessly visit the temple till it closes, which happens at 12 midnight, 24 hours after opening.

Shri Nagchandreshwar’s rare form is established on the third floor of the Shri Mahakaleshwar temple, which is believed to be the residence of the serpent king Takshak. According to the belief, only after worshiping Nagchandreshwar, a devotee is freed from all kinds of serpent-related curses. Puja is performed three times a day: First puja is performed by the Mahanirawani Akhara at 12 midnight at the time of opening. Second puja by the administration officials at 12 noon on Nag Panchami day and the Mahakal temple priests perform the third puja after the sandhya aarti (evening puja) at 7:30 pm. After the aarti at 12 midnight, the temple doors get closed again for a year.