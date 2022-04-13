This temple is considered to be the 'oldest functional' in India, have you visited?

India is a land of ancient temples which are visited by crores of pilgrims every year. However, there is one temple that has survived from over two millenniums and is considered to be the ‘oldest functioning’ temple, not just in India but the entire world.

The meaning of ‘oldest functioning’ is that this temple has remained active and rituals have been performed in this temple without a break. Dated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to 108 AD, more than 2,000 years ago, this temple situated in the state of Bihar is considered as the most ancient Hindu temple. Known as the Maa Mundeshwari Devi Temple, it has also been a protected monument for over a hundred years since 1915.

About the Mundeshwari Devi Temple

Located at a village in the Mundeshwari Hills of Kaimur plateau near Son canal in the state, the temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Shakti and also houses deities of Ganesha, Surya and Vishnu, as per the Bihar government’s tourism website.

The temple is the oldest specimen known in the Nagara style of temple architecture in Bihar. It is a stone-built temple on a rare octagonal plan with doors or windows on 4 sides. The remaining 4 walls have small niches for reception of the deities.

Findings over the years have also established the ancient temple to have been a religious and educational center. Today, the festivals of Ramnavami and Shivrartri are celebrated at the Mundeshwari Devi Temple with a special fervour as many pilgrims visit the temple every year.

History of the Temple

A 2003 recovery of a royal seal belonging to a Sri Lankan King called Dutthagamani who lived between 101-77 BC was a significant moment. It established that the temple was visited by monks from Sri Lanka during their trips to Bodh Gaya’s Sarnath who are believed to have lost the seal here.

The temple site has an information plaque dating back to at least 625 AD, with Hindu inscriptions found dating to 635 AD. Shaivism became the prevalent religion here and a minor deity Viniteswara emerged as the main deity of the temple in seventh century AD.

Big cities nearby to Mundeshwari Devi Temple are Bihar’s Patna, Gaya and UP’s Varanas, which is also has the nearest airport to it.

