This state will halt COVID-19 vaccination drive today, know why

Headlines

R Balki reacts to failure of Ghoomer, says his film got 'smashed' due to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: 'S**t luck happens...'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa discusses border dispute with his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma

Amid Jawan's success, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki postponed? Here's what we know

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle cop's joke after Indian student's demise sparks outrage

Special discussion on Parliament's journey of 75 years on first day of upcoming session

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

R Balki reacts to failure of Ghoomer, says his film got 'smashed' due to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: 'S**t luck happens...'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa discusses border dispute with his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma

Special discussion on Parliament's journey of 75 years on first day of upcoming session

7 times Pooja Hegde broke the internet with her fashion statements

IPS Navjot Simi, IAS Tushar Singla's love story

Vegetarian foods rich in biotin (vitamin B7)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

R Balki reacts to failure of Ghoomer, says his film got 'smashed' due to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: 'S**t luck happens...'

Amid Jawan's success, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki postponed? Here's what we know

Welcome director Anees Bazmee reacts to Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor been replaced in Welcome 3: 'Inke bina main toh...'

HomeIndia

India

This state will halt COVID-19 vaccination drive today, know why

The administration will start the vaccination drive again from Monday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 17, 2021, 12:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Odisha administration has decided to put a pause on the  COVID-19 vaccination drive for the whole of Sunday. The administration stated that they will observe those who were given the vaccine on Saturday.

The administration will start the vaccination drive again from Monday.

“We want to observe those who took the vaccine. From Monday, the vaccination drive will continue till all 3.28 lakh health workers are inoculated,” said Pradipta Mohapatra, the additional chief secretary (health).

With this announcement, Odisha has become the first state to halt the vaccination drive.

On Saturday, Odisha began its vaccination drive at 161 session sites across the state.

The world's largest vaccination programme in India will take place in all the states and union territories across the length and breadth of the country.

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive will cover three crore healthcare and frontline workers, as they are getting vaccinated first in this drive. The vaccine is provided free of cost for this targeted phase.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier approved the Serum Institute of India's Covishield (developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca) and Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin for restricted emergency use, which has led to the vaccination drive.

DCGI on January 3 had granted restricted emergency use authorisation to the Serum Institute of India (SII)'s 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' vaccine.

Covishield is over 70 percent effective, while Covaxin is currently in the Phase 3 trials but is "safe and provides a robust immune response", the drug regulator had earlier stated.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer blockbuster Barbie is streaming on Prime Video, but there's a twist

    This actor sold water cans for survival, did supporting roles before giving one of Kannada's highest grossing films

    Pallavi Joshi reveals how much they paid to Dr Balram Bhargava for The Vaccine War, says 'he only took...': Exclusive

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max to break cover today, here’s what we know

    Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Super 4s: India seal final berth after comprehensive 41-run win over Sri Lanka

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

    Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

    Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

    Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

    Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE