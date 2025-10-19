This state to deduct govt employees’ salary for neglecting parents, not Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, it is…

The Chief Minister urged all children, regardless of gender, to remain responsible towards their parents.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Saturday that his government will introduce a law requiring government employees who neglect their parents to forfeit 10 to 15 per cent of their salary. The deducted amount will be directly credited to the parents’ bank accounts.

Speaking at a ceremony to distribute appointment letters to successful Group-II candidates, Mr Reddy said the proposed law aims to ensure that elderly parents are not left uncared for. “Ten to fifteen per cent of an employee’s salary will be withheld and transferred to their parents if they fail to look after them. Just as employees receive their pay on the first of each month, their parents will receive their share on the same day,” he explained, adding that legislation to this effect would soon be tabled.

The Chief Minister urged all children, regardless of gender, to remain responsible towards their parents. “Daughters should care for their parents even after marriage. Sons may receive dowries, cars and in-laws, but they must never abandon their parents. Whatever you are today, you owe it to them,” he said.

Mr Reddy directed Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to form a committee of officers to draft the bill, with newly appointed officers assisting in the process.

During his address, the Chief Minister also criticised the previous BRS government for failing to conduct job recruitments during its decade-long tenure. “For ten years, not a single Group-I or Group-II notification was issued. It is our government, a people’s government, that has fulfilled this long-pending promise within 18 months,” he said.

Handing over the appointment letters, Mr Reddy reminded the new recruits that Telangana’s statehood was achieved through the sacrifices of students and unemployed youth. “The previous rulers came to power on the back of those sacrifices but ignored the aspirations of the unemployed. Had they acted responsibly, these young people would have secured jobs eight years ago,” he remarked.

He accused the former leadership of prioritising family interests over public welfare. “Group-I posts remained vacant for years. Our government completed the recruitment process and successfully conducted the Group-II exams soon after taking office,” he said. “The TGPSC has made you partners in rebuilding Telangana. We all are one,” he added.

Mr Reddy also alleged that the previous regime attempted to obstruct recruitment drives by filing court cases and spreading misinformation on social media. “Despite several hurdles, our government has filled 60,000 jobs in its first year,” he said.

Warning against a return to “sentimental politics”, the Chief Minister urged the public to stay alert. “Some BRS leaders are trying to exploit emotions to regain power. People must remain cautious of such disgruntled political forces,” he concluded.