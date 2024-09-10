This state to get 3 new Vande Bharat express trains from Sept 15; check route and other details

The Indian government has been launching Vande Bharat Express trains across the country for the last few years. It continue to increase the number of such trains to reach every corner in the country with high speed. Now, three more new Vande Bharat express trains will be on track from September 15. These three Vande Bharat will run through Odisha, the East Coast Railway said on Tuesday.

The new trains that will run through Odisha are Tata-Berhampur, Rourkela-Howrah and Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express. These three are among the 10 such trains scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi received an invitation from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to join the event at Berhampur on Sunday.

Presently, three Vande Bharat trains run through Odisha and the number will go up to six, once the new ones are operational. ECoR General Manager Parameswar Funkwal called on the chief minister at his chamber in the Assembly and handed over the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's message and invitation.

Vaishnaw requested Majhi to join an event at Berhampur railway station to mark the occasion. The CMO in a statement said that to further strengthen the railway infrastructure in Odisha, the Centre made budgetary provision of Rs 10,586 crore in 2024-25.

(With inputs from PTI)