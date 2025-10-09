THIS state introduces one-day menstrual leave for all female employees, know what the policy offers

The Karnataka government has launched an initiative for female employees. It is likely to roll out the Menstrual Leave Policy (MLP), 2025. The period leave would be provided for one day each month and will be paid leave. The state has become the first one to give period leave.

In a first of its kind, the Karnataka government has launched an initiative for female employees. It is likely to roll out the Menstrual Leave Policy (MLP), 2025. The policy, which initially targeted six days, would be implemented in various industries like IT, garment factories, and big companies.

What is the Karnataka govt’s period leave policy?

The period leaves for employees will be given for a day every month, which would be counted as paid leave. The policy would be mandatory for all employers to adopt all over the public and private sectors. With one day of paid leave each month, every woman employee will get 12 paid leave days each year.

With the launch, Karnataka has become the first Indian state to offer menstrual leave, a unique leave that accommodates broader aspects of women's health. This initiative is also a big relief to female employees as they need not show their medical certificates or provide any explanation for ill health, and can maintain privacy over their health status.

According to activists and medical professionals, the move is a big step towards breaking the stigma around periods at work and supporting women's good health. The success of this policy could encourage other state governments and companies to implement the same. Some scholars have also warned against workplace bias and advised safeguards to be put in place.

The Karnataka cabinet is expected to discuss this issue and give its approval when it meets on Thursday. “Karnataka will be the first state to introduce this policy comprehensively. This is applicable to all the women workforce, irrespective of the government and private sectors. This will be a progressive bill,’’ Labour Minister Santosh Lad told The New Indian Express.

What is the situation in other countries?

The Kerala government has already launched two days of menstrual leave for female trainees of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). Whereas, in Bihar and Odisha, there is a 12-day annual menstrual leave policy, but the policy is meant for only the female employees of these states.