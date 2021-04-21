This state has the highest wastage of COVID-19 vaccine

Even as many states claimed a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, it has been learnt that many states have wasted huge quantities of it. Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Punjab are the three top states that reported the highest wastage of coronavirus vaccines. While Kerala, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh were the states which reported zero wastage of vaccine.

As data shared by the union government in an RTI reply, till April 11, Tamil Nadu reported the highest vaccine wastage at 12.10 per cent, followed by Haryana (9.74 per cent), Punjab (8.12 per cent), Manipur (7.80 per cent) and Telangana (7.55 per cent).

Assam has reported 7.69 per cent wastage, Bihar (6.99 per cent), Chandigarh (6.93 per cent), Delhi (6.15 per cent) and Rajasthan (six per cent).

Eight states that have reported `zero wastage` of vaccine are Kerala, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Goa, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Over 10 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered by states and union territories till April 11.

The Union government on several occasions said that the allocation of vaccines will depend upon the performance of the states. "Government of India, from its share, will allocate vaccines to States/UTs based on the criteria of the extent of infection (number of active Covid cases) and performance (speed of administration). Wastage of vaccines will also be considered in these criteria and will affect the criteria negatively.

Based on the above criteria, State-wise quota would be decided and communicated to the States adequately in advance," Union Government had said on April 19.

From May 1, the Union government has allowed everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get a vaccine against Covid-19. In the third phase of vaccination starting next month, vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the Government of India and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.

"All vaccination would be part of the National Vaccination Programme, and mandated to follow all protocols such as being captured on CoWIN platform, linked to AEFI reporting and all other prescribed norms. Stocks and price per vaccination applicable in all vaccination centres will also have to be reported real-time," the Government had said.

(With IANS inputs)