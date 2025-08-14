THIS state has the highest number of stray dogs per 1,000 people, not Delhi, Maharashtra, it is…

The number of dog bites in India has been increasing steadily. Between 2022 and 2024, India Today reported a total of 8,958,143 dog bites. Check here to know which state has highest number of stary dogs in India.

The Supreme Court's recent directive to catch and relocate stray dogs in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to dedicated shelters has sparked debate and criticism from animal rights activists. The order aims to counter the stray-dog-bite menace in India, which the apex court described as an "extremely grim" situation. However, the plan's feasibility has been questioned, given the sheer number of stray dogs in Delhi, estimated to be over 55,000 as of November 2023. The proposed shelters, designed to accommodate 5,000 stray dogs, would barely cover 10% of the city's stray dog population.

Which state has the highest number of stary dogs in India?

India is home to a staggering number of stray dogs, with approximately 1.53 crore roaming the streets, as per the Animal Husbandry Department's report of November 2023. This figure represents about 1% of the country's human population. The top five states with the highest number of stray dogs are Uttar Pradesh with 2,059,261 dogs, followed closely by Odisha with 1,734,399 dogs, Maharashtra with 1,276,399 dogs, Rajasthan with 1,275,596 dogs, and Karnataka with 1,141,173 dogs.

In metropolitan cities, Bengaluru has the highest number of stray dogs with 1,36,866 dogs, followed by Delhi with 55,462 dogs, Mumbai with 50,799 dogs, Chennai with 24,827 dogs, Kolkata with 21,146 dogs, and Hyderabad with 10,553 dogs. These numbers highlight the significant challenge of managing stray dog populations in India

Dog bite menace

The number of dog bites in India has been increasing steadily. Between 2022 and 2024, India Today reported a total of 8,958,143 dog bites. Maharashtra tops the list with 13.5 lakh dog bites, followed by Tamil Nadu (12.8 lakh) and Gujarat (8.4 lakh). The rising number of dog bites has led to concerns about rabies, a fatal disease that can be transmitted through animal bites.

Rabies Deaths

Rabies is a significant public health concern in India, with dogs being the primary carriers of the disease. According to the American Centers for Disease Control, rabies causes approximately 59,000 deaths globally every year.

Whose responsibility is it to take care of stray animals in India?

Under Article 246(3) of the Indian Constitution, states are responsible for overseeing animal welfare, including disease prevention. Additionally, Articles 243(W) and 246 assign stray dog control to local bodies, primarily through the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Programme. The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has published a revised ABC module for street dog population management, rabies eradication, and reducing man-dog conflict.