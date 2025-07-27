This state has highest number of Vande Bharat trains running, not Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, it is...

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express has brought about a significant transformation in rail travel throughout India. These trains have notably reduced travel times between distant locations and enhanced connectivity between cities. The semi-high-speed trains were manufactured at the Integral

When was Vande Bharat train launched?

The first Vande Bharat Express train was launched on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express has brought about a significant transformation in rail travel throughout India. These trains have notably reduced travel times between distant locations and enhanced connectivity between cities. The semi-high-speed trains were manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

How many total Vande Bharat trains are running in India?

As reported by the Indian Express, a total of 144 Vande Bharat Express trains are currently in operation across the country. Furthermore, Indian Railways plans to introduce additional trains during the current financial year.

Which state has the highest number of Vande Bharat trains running?

Bihar currently operates a total of 20 Vande Bharat Express trains to cater to the needs of various stations within the state, while Maharashtra has 22 Vande Bharat Express trains in service, designed to meet the demands of different stations based on regional requirements. In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new Vande Bharat Express via video conferencing from Siwan, establishing a connection between Patliputra Junction in Patna and Gorakhpur Junction in Uttar Pradesh. This new train provides a fast, safe, and convenient travel option between eastern Uttar Pradesh and northern Bihar.

Vande Bharat trains in Maharashtra

Vande Bharat trains operating in Maharashtra include the 20101/20102 Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express, 20669/20670 Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express, 20673/20674 SCSM(T) Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express, 20705/20706 Jalna-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T) Vande Bharat Express, 20825/20826 Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express, 20901/20902 Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express, 20911/20912 Indore-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express, 22223/22224 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T)-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express, 22225/22226 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T)-Solapur Vande Bharat Express, 22229/22230 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T)-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, and 22961/22962 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express