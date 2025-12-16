This state bans sale of tobacco rolling papers, cones to curb drug addiction in teenagers, young adults

The Gujarat government has taken a big step to crackdown on consumption of intoxicating substances. It has announced an immediate ban on the storage, sale and distribution of rolling papers as well as pre-rolled cones, popularly used to smoke tobacco, weed and other harmful substances.

The use of these rolling papers is widespread also because they are easily available in local grocery and paan shops. People who regularly consume tobacco use them to make cigarettes by rolling a small sheet of paper after filling raw tobacco inside. The ban on their storage, sale and distribution comes into force with immediate effect, said the state home department.

The move comes at a time when many local media firms along with many social organisations have raised alarms claiming these rolling papers, also known as “Gogo paper”, were increasingly being used by youths and teenagers to smoke more harmful substances, that is, narcotics like weed or charas, ganja (marijuana), said a home department notification.

According to the notification, these rolling papers which are sold in packets, are as harmful as the substances in them because they also contain toxic substances such as titanium oxide, potassium nitrate, artificial dye, calcium carbonate and chlorine bleach, among others.

As they are easily available in almost every area, locally, they are widely consumed and have serious effects on health. This is the reason youth, and the young generation are becoming addicts, said the notification.

The government has strictly implemented the ban by warning violators who will be booked under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (related to disobeying the government's order), added the notification.