This state government to give Rs 20000 to college going girls

The Madhya Pradesh government on the occasion of Raksha Badhan, August 22, announced that Rs 20,000 will be given to the girl students, under the 'Ladli Laxmi' scheme, who would get themselves enrolled in universities and college. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led MP government also announced that higher education will also be arranged.

The state government announced that the amount will be given to girls under the scheme after they will apply for courses. Interested students can apply via both offline and online modes. To apply via offline mode, interested candidates will have to contact public service centres like Women and Child Development Officers, etc. in Anganwadi.

For online applications, students can do the same through the official website of Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2021.

Eligibility:

The benefit of the Ladli Laxmi scheme will be given to girls who belong to poor families in Madhya Pradesh.

Interested students should be born after April 1, 2008.

Scheme benefits:

An incentive amount of Rs 20,000 under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana will be given to girl students for their students beyond 12th standard

Those who have registered under this scheme will receive Rs 100,000 on the completion of 21 years of age and the remaining Rs Rs 80,000 will also be paid. The government will make arrangements, under this scheme, of health and nutrition of the girl, including vaccination, anemia, etc.

Those who wish to apply can do so on the official website here: ladlilaxmi.mp.gov.in