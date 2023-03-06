Search icon
This state decided to increase maximum age for employment, know benefits

For candidates in the open category, the new upper age limit is 40, while for those in the reserved category, it is 45.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 06:37 AM IST

The Maharashtra government has decided to increase the maximum age for employment in the public sector by two years. The state administration wants to fill additional positions with government employees while also helping those who were unable to apply because of the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The decision was made in response to widespread requests for a modification of the age requirement from applicants for government jobs due to the time wasted as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns. 

Several UPSC candidates have asked for a raise in the maximum age, citing the time wasted owing to the epidemic.

Benefits under new rule:
According to reports, the higher age limit would only be relaxed until December 31, 2023. Applicants should also be aware that this relaxation would only apply to positions for which differing age restrictions have been set. For those advertisements that have already been published, this regulation will apply. Numerous applicants for government jobs will profit from this lowering of the upper age limit.

