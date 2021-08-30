THIS state becomes the first to administer first jab of COVID vaccine to 100% adult population

As the vaccination drive in the entire country is continuing with full force, the state of Himachal Pradesh has set a record in administering vaccines to its citizens. Himachal Pradesh became the first state to administer the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine to 100 percent of its adult population.

Even as the state has set a record for vaccinating the entire adult population with the first dose of the COVID vaccine, the government is setting future goals for the vaccination of adults with the second jab of the COVID vaccine.

In an official statement, Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Rajiv Saizal said, “The state's performance in vaccination has been very good. We will administer the second dose to 100 percent of the population by November 30." The government has hoped that the vaccination of adults will decrease the number of COVID cases in the state significantly.

The COVID-19 situation in Himachal Pradesh is gradually improving, as the state reported a total of 123 positive cases and a single COVID death on Sunday, August 29. Around 186 patients recovered from the virus on Sunday. According to government data, there are a total of 1,750 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

India also achieved the milestone of administering over 1 crore vaccine doses to its citizens in a single day on Friday. Earlier, the record for administering the most vaccine doses in the country was set at around 93 lakh. It is expected that most of the adult population in India will be vaccinated with at least one dose by the end of this year.

Official data states that till now, over 50 percent of India’s adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine, and over 15 percent have been fully vaccinated. According to official data, India has successfully administered a total of 63,09,17,927 vaccine doses, out of which 8,60,28,702 are first doses and 14,48,89,225 are second doses, as of Sunday.