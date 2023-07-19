This Rs 3200 crore diamond trade centre in Surat is world's largest office building; bigger than Pentagon, Burj Khalifa

An Indian building has now surpassed the Pentagon and Burj Khalifa to be the world’s biggest office building, with the entire project costing over Rs 3200 crore.

Beating many iconic office complexes across the world, India’s gem capital Surat is shining brightly through its state-of-the-art office building of Surat Diamond Bourse, which has now become the biggest office building in the entire world.

The Surat Diamond Bourse is India’s largest diamond trade centre, located in the heart of the city of Gujarat. This trade centre is the one-stop shop for over 65,000 professionals working in the diamond industry, spread over an area of 7.1 million square feet of floor space.

90 percent of all the diamonds in the planet are cut in Surat, and the Surat Diamond Bourse is proof of this well-oiled gem project. According to media reports, the entire project to construct this office building cost over Rs 3200 crore.

The Surat Diamond Bourse has officially been declared the world’s largest office building, surpassing many important office complexes in the world such as the Pentagon in Arlington, US, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and the Apple Park in California.

According to a report by CNN, the multi-million dollar project to build the Surat Diamond Bourse took a total of four years to build and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The office will start seeing a steady flow of employees later this year.

The state-of-the-art office has massive airy spaces and marble flooring, ready to host 65,000 employees this year. The massive office is set to have 15 total floors and is spread across 35 acres, and despite the Covid delay, it will now begin its operations in November.

The building of the Surat Diamond Bourse will host employees from multiple diamond mining and curation companies, saving thousands of people the commute to and from Mumbai, which is a train ride away from Gujarat city.

READ | Explained: Can India qualify for FIFA World Cup, La Liga? Criteria to be met by Sunil Chhetri's football team