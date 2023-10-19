Headlines

Leo review, release live updates: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film opens to packed theatres, positive reviews

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande upset with Vicky Jain for this reason, fans compare them to Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

Viral video: Rats in train pantry caught on camera, Railways responds

'I wanted to become doctor, picked engineering because…’: ISRO chief Dr S Somanath makes stunning revelations

'This rotten mindset has to stop': Piyush Goyal slams Sharad Pawar's statement on Israel-Palestine conflict

'This rotten mindset has to stop': Piyush Goyal slams Sharad Pawar's statement on Israel-Palestine conflict

Earlier on Sunday, October 15, 2023, while addressing a public gathering of party workers in Mumbai, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that the role of former Prime Ministers of India was "to help Palestine".

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday criticized Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar for his statement on the Israel-Palestine conflict saying that "this rotten mindset has to stop". He further said that the menace of terrorism has to be condemned in all forms.

"It is very disturbing when a senior leader like Sharad Pawar makes preposterous statements on India's stand on a terror attack in Israel. The menace of terrorism has to be condemned in all forms, in any part of the world. It is a pity that a person who has been India's Defence Minister as well as a Chief Minister many times has such a casual view of issues relating to terror. This rotten mindset has to stop. I hope Pawar ji at least now, thinks of the nation first," Piyush Goyal said in a post on X. 

Earlier on Sunday, October 15, 2023, while addressing a public gathering of party workers in Mumbai, the NCP supremo said that the role of former Prime Ministers of India was "to help Palestine".

"The role of Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee was to help Palestine. For the first time, the Prime Minister of this country took the role of Israel. The stand of the NCP should be clear. We stand by the people who originally belonged to that land," Pawar said while speaking in Mumbai. 

Noting that the Hamas terror group is perpetrating a double war crime daily, Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu said, "Every day they perpetrate a double war crime, targetting our civilians while hiding behind their civilians, embedding themselves in the civilian population and using them as human shields. We have seen the cost of this terrible double war crime against humanity that Hamas has been perpetrating in the last 11 days."
Israeli PM stressed that civilians are unfortunately getting harmed, whereas Israel is legitimately targeting terrorists.

"Hamas is responsible and should be held accountable for all civilian casualties," he added. The ministry says 3,478 people have been killed since Israel began bombing the Strip on October 7, in reaction to a Hamas onslaught in which some 1,400 Israelis were massacred. 

READ | Israel-Hamas war: UK PM Rishi Sunak to visit Israel today, check his full schedule

