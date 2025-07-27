This is India's 'first' private railway station that gives airport like experience, is operated by..., not in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, it is in...

The station prioritises safety with around 160 CCTV cameras operating 24/7, and maintains a high standard of cleanliness, comparable to a five-star hotel.

While modern transportation hubs often bring to mind cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, or Hyderabad, however, India's first privately managed, airport-style railway station is located in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, formerly known as Habibganj Railway Station, is India’s first railway station redeveloped under the Narendra Modi government's plan to modernise railway infrastructure. It is the first in India to operate under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Who operates India's first private railway station?

The Rani Kamlapati Railway Station is operated and maintained by the Bansal Group, in partnership with the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), while remaining under Indian Railways' ownership, ensuring service improvements without relinquishing control.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the revamped station on November 15, 2021. Along with its new look, it was renamed after Gond queen Rani Kamlapati, with the station code RKMP replacing the old HBJ.

What are the special facilities at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station?

The station features a large covered parking area for easy vehicle access. It is also part of an integrated transport network, allowing passengers to seamlessly switch between buses, autos, and other transport options.

The station boasts a retail zone with numerous shops, brand stores, offices, and a food court, offering passengers shopping and dining options while they wait for their trains.

Air-conditioned lounges and waiting areas provide a comfortable environment for passengers. These spaces are equipped with ample seating, accommodating between 700 and 100 passengers in the free area.

High-speed escalators and lifts ensure easy accessibility for all passengers, regardless of age or mobility.

The station prioritises safety with around 160 CCTV cameras operating 24/7, and maintains a high standard of cleanliness, comparable to a five-star hotel.

Why Habibganj Railway Station is renamed as Rani Kamalapati?

The building of this station, which resembles a beautiful palace, is named after Rani Kamalapati, the last queen of the Gond dynasty. She was known for her strength and grace, and the station is a tribute to her legacy.

The responsibility for maintaining the station has been given to the Bansal Group, which has signed an 8-year contract. They take care of the station’s upkeep and ensure everything runs smoothly.