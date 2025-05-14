Divija has been active on social media, where she regularly posts with her parents.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis performed a small puja at their residence on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Amruta also shared that their daughter Divija Fadnavis secured 92.60% in her class 10th examinations.

Amruta Fadnavis took to her X handle and wrote, "Today, I'm filled with joy as I share happy news with all of you. Our daughter Divija has passed the 10th board examinations with 92.60% marks."

Who is Divija Fadnavis?

Divija is the only daughter of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. She was born in 2007 and is 15 years old. Her grandparents are Gandadharrao Fadnavis and Sarita Fadnavis. She belongs to a politician's family.

She is a bright student, who studies at the Cathedral and John Connon School located in Fort, which is located in Mumbai. She has also been an alumni of Bhavan's Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir in Nagpur.

Divija Fadnavis has been active on social media, where she regularly posts with her parents. She shares outfit photos with her mother, Amruta.

CISCE result 2025 DECLARED

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ICSE, Class X and ISC, Class XII results on April 30th, 2025, Chief Executive Joseph Emmanuel said.

Girls scored better marks than boys. Girls passing percentage was 99.45% in class 10th and 99.45% in class 12th. The boys passing percentage was much lower with 98.64% in class 10th and 98.65% in class 12th.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is also likely to announce the results soon, with lakhs of students anticipating the results.