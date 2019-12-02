Headlines

Onion prices: Maharashtra farmers stage protest over 40% export duty

Bangladeshi woman claims Noida man married her, then fled; police launch probe

R Praggnanandhaa, India's 18-year-old, becomes youngest player to reach Chess World Cup final

CBI recovers gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from locker with Chief Sanitary Inspector's name

‘Virat Kohli is best batter in world': Shikhar Dhawan names his 'dream team' for ICC Men's World Cup, top 5 includes...

This photo of cat enjoying bike ride in Mumbai is going viral

Cuteness alert!

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2019, 01:59 PM IST

If you are hit hard by Monday blues and you're searching for cute cat & dog videos online, then this might interest you!

The photo of a cat from Mumbai is going viral for its riding style. 

Shared by Twitter handle named Weeb, a cat can be seen enjoying as a pillion rider on a two-wheeler. The cat fits perfectly on the seat and can be seen perfectly during the ride.

While sharing the photos, the tweet was captioned, ‘This is so dope man I wish I could trust my cat as much’. 

Since being shared on November 27, the post has gathered close to more than 2.5k likes and the numbers are increasing. It has also garnered more than 300 retweets.

People flooded the post with some really amusing comments. While some impressed with balancing skills, others shared funny reasons behind this picture. 

Earlier in October, a video of a dog wearing a helmet on the bike went viral.

